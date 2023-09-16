New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made his way through his postgame press conference following a season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week in less than seven minutes.

That’s not unusual for Belichick, but turns out, he had an important catch-up meeting with a legendary quarterback afterward.

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spoke for more than 20 minutes in a side hallway between the team’s auditorium and locker room. Brady was in attendance for New England’s 25-20 defeat as the organization honored the seven-time Super Bowl champion at halftime, with Patriots owner Robert Kraft announcing an expedited trip into the team’s Hall of Fame for Brady.

Belichick and Brady had a similar rendezvous when Brady visited Gillette Stadium as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 season.

But Brady just didn’t meet with Belichick in his return to the place he called home for 20 NFL seasons.

Callahan reported that Brady stuck around for nearly an hour after the game, reconnecting with former teammate Matthew Slater as well. Callahan noted, citing sources, that Brady never entered the Patriots’ locker room.

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne met Brady on his way out of the facility, and Bourne intended to say a quick hi. But Brady pulled Bourne into his conversation with Slater, per Callahan.

“He was just telling me I had a good game and to keep it up,” Bourne told Callahan. “I didn’t want to hold him too long. He told me to keep going, keep making plays and it felt good to hear that from someone I’d never met before and looked up to for a while. … I was starstruck for sure.”

Bourne, who also told Callahan that Brady met some members of his family, certainly acted more like a fan in that moment.

“It was cool to hear from a legend,” Bourne said. “He knows who I am.”

Bourne and the Patriots look for their first win of the season Sunday night when they host the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.