Removing himself from the rigors that come with playing in the NFL has led to a little bit of a body transformation for Tom Brady.

On the latest episode of Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast for Sirius XM, co-host Larry Fitzgerald noticed the seven-time Super Bowl champion looked lighter. It turned out to be an astute observation by the future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver.

“Yeah, I’m down about 10 lbs., but I’m actually very fit right now,” Brady said, as transcribed by People magazine.

Brady certainly looked fit Sept. 10 when he raced down the Gillette Stadium sideline as part of a reunion ceremony in New England. The legendary signal-caller went on to explain what led to the weight loss.

“I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health,” Brady said. “But I think it’s important for everyone. Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have? You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid because if we don’t have that, we have nothing.”

Even though Brady is in great shape, that doesn’t mean he’s going to entertain the idea of another NFL comeback. The 46-year-old sounded very content in retirement when he vehemently shut down the possibility of returning to play for the quarterback-needy New York Jets.