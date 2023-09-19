Tom Brady told NFL fans when he retired this year it was “for good,” but Jets fans still haven’t given up on the hope the future Hall of Famer rescues their season.

The former New England Patriots quarterback’s name was floated after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles after playing four snaps with New York in Week 1. Multiple analysts made the case the Jets should make the call to Brady and believed the 46-year-old was their only hope, but they decided not to make the call, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Brady seems to be enjoying life outside of football and appeared to make his retirement definitive when he returned to Gillette Stadium for a homecoming celebration during halftime of the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The seven-time Super Bowl addressed the Jets speculation on his “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday when he was asked if New York had called him after the Rodgers injury.

“No, no, next question,” Brady told longtime sports journalist Jim Gray.

“Asked and answered?” Gray asked.

“You already know,” Brady said. “I love being with you guys on Mondays. … “

Brady quickly transitioned into the show where they chatted with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who has taken inspiration from the three-time MVP throughout the Buffaloes’ breakout season.

But his response Monday should shut the door down on any return speculation, which means the Jets are stuck with Zach Wilson heading into Week 3 against the Patriots.