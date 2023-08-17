Tom Brady Jokes About His ‘New Gig’ After Blackpink Concert

Tom Brady took his daughter and her friends to the Blackpink concert at MetLife Stadium last Friday, and he was in good spirits afterward.

Brady went viral on social media after a fan took a picture of him on the floor during Blackpink’s “Born Pink” encore tour, where he looked very perplexed at what was going on.

“This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken,” Brady posted last Saturday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L8Z3iI9qCs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 12, 2023

Luckily for Brady’s daughter and one of her friends, they took a picture backstage with the members of Blackpink: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé.

“New gig in retirement,” Brady posted on his Instagram story with a laughing crying emoji. “Thank you for the hospitality and kindness.”

There again was a lot of dad energy from Brady, but it’s safe to say the future Hall of Famer would rather be hanging out with his daughter and enjoying the full K-pop experience rather than try to break up fights at NFL joint practices.

Brady has shown off his singing skills multiple times in the past, but perhaps Blackpink’s fans, “Blinks,” would prefer the 46-year-old take up a gig as a bodyguard or manager instead.

It was a busy weekend for Brady as he went to Birmingham City FC’s home opener since he is a minority owner in the English soccer side, and he was spotted leaving the same hotel minutes after his rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk.