Triston Casas wasn’t supposed to be getting the night off when the Boston Red Sox opened up a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at the Rogers Centre.

But then a minor ailment caused him to be a late scratch from the Red Sox lineup.

Alex Cora revealed prior to the game that Casas was scratched due to a sore right shoulder, but the Red Sox manager doesn’t see the injury keeping the rookie first baseman out for long.

“Sore shoulder, so we scratched him today,” Cora told reporters. “Hopefully he feels better tomorrow. We don’t think it’s something serious, but obviously, we got to take care of him.”

Casas has morphed into one of Boston’s best hitter since the All-Star break to put himself squarely in the American League Rookie of the Year conversation. Since the break, Casas is batting .317 with 15 home runs and 38 RBIs.

But playing in his first full season in the majors, Casas could be showing signs of fatigue at this point in the campaign. He has played more games this season than at any time coming up through the Red Sox farm system. Casas played in both games of each doubleheader against the New York Yankees, capping a run of 17 consecutive starts for the 6-foot-5, 244-pound corner infielder.

With Casas out, Justin Turner will move from the designated hitter spot to first base with Masataka Yoshida going from left field to DH. Wilyer Abreu will shift to left field and Ceddanne Rafaela will leadoff and start in center after initially not appearing in Cora’s starting lineup.