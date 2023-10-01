Bill Belichick was captured showing emotion when the New England Patriots faced the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Unfortunately for the typically emotionless head coach, however, it was for the wrong reasons.

The FOX broadcast captured an embarrassed Belichick covering his face in disgust late in the second quarter. At the time, New England trailed Dallas 28-3 with 54 ticks remaining in the first half.

The fact the image perfectly encapsulated the moment, and portrayed how so many Patriots fans felt, caused Belichick’s face-palm to instantly trend on social media.

Here’s what many had to say:

Me everytime Mac drops back pic.twitter.com/AUkpMjBCRa — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 1, 2023

All of Patriots nation right now pic.twitter.com/xN8GwAQklk — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) October 1, 2023

LIVE LOOK AT PATRIOTS FANS pic.twitter.com/nY7gKIw0K9 — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 1, 2023

Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?!?! https://t.co/QdaeSNkF7H — FitzyGFY 🍺 (brew checkmark) (@FitzyGFY) October 1, 2023

“Maybe I should have paid tom” https://t.co/XhKvIQ74Lc — Sky 🍀 (@PatriotsOG) October 1, 2023

The Cowboys entered the Week 4 contest as a 7-point home favorite. Dallas entered the half with a 28-3 advantage.