FOXBORO, Mass. — J.C. Jackson made a positive impression on his first day back with the Patriots.

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers said Jackson looked like a player who can help New England after the team acquired him via trade from the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It was good,” Peppers said after Thursday’s practice. “It definitely went well. I would say he didn’t miss a beat.”

Jackson wore No. 29 in his Patriots practice debut — his old No. 27 now belongs to Myles Bryant — and stepped out of an early drill to have a chat with team owner Robert Kraft.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots’ practice field is a familiar setting for Jackson. The 27-year-old cornerback spent his first four seasons in New England, leading the NFL in interceptions during that span and parlaying that success into a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers.

LA quickly regretted that 2022 signing, as Jackson struggled in his first five games as a Charger, suffered a season-ending knee injury and then performed so poorly in two appearances this season that head coach Brandon Staley made him a healthy scratch for the next two weeks. The Chargers agreed to pay most of his 2023 salary to facilitate his trade to the Patriots.

Now, New England is hoping Peppers can fill the sizable void left by rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s season-ending injury. Veteran corner Jonathan Jones also missed the last three games with an ankle issue, and second-year pros Jack Jones and Marcus Jones both are on injured reserve, leaving New England severely shorthanded at a key position.

Multiple former teammates expressed excitement over Jackson’s return, praising his nose for the ball and play-making prowess.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s played in this system before, so just got to refresh him up on a couple things,” said Peppers, who arrived in New England after Jackson’s initial stint ended. But definitely a great acquisition with everything that’s been going on.”

We could see Jackson back in a Patriots uniform as early as this Sunday, when New England hosts the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.