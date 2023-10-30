When Bill Belichick starts complaining about the officiating, you know it’s bad.

Of course, the Patriots didn’t lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of the officials. They lost because they’re an inferior football team with lesser talent. But the referees were bad at Hard Rock Stadium, and Belichick isn’t happy about it.

The first and most obvious example is DeShon Elliott’s hit that left DeVante Parker concussed. The hit, which went unpenalized, was to Parker’s head and likely will lead to a fine — according to Matthew Slater.

However, there was another play earlier in the game that could result in discipline. During a rushing attempt in the first half, Ezekiel Elliott appeared to get tripped by a Dolphins player, but no penalty flag was thrown.

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick brought up the play when asked about Parker during his Monday morning WEEI appearance.

“I like to feel like our players are getting protected like everybody else’s, the Patriots head coach said. “The tripping on Ezekiel Elliott, that’s another dangerous play. Stuff like that, there shouldn’t be any place for that in football”

Shortly afterward, this exchange took place between Belichick and ESPN’s Mike Reiss during a video call:

Reiss: How important is it to you that your players are protected?

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick: “Very important.”

Reiss: What is the process you go through if you feel like that isn’t happening?

Belichick: “Let’s hope it happens.”

At the time of this writing, it was unclear which play Belichick was talking about.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s one candidate, which took place at the 8:06 mark of the first quarter and saw Zach Sieler get credit for tackling Elliott:

Bill Belichick on @TheGregHillShow:



"I like to feel like our players are getting protected like everybody else's. The tripping on Ezekiel Elliott, that's another dangerous play. Stuff like that, there shouldn't be any place for that in football."



Here's the play: pic.twitter.com/OSpwDNmWiu — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 30, 2023

And here’s the other, which occurred at the 14:31 mark in the second quarter and saw Christian Wilkins get the tackle:

Just starting review, but wondering if this is the play Bill Belichick is referencing on the tripping of Ezekiel Elliott (2Q/14:31). https://t.co/1Vg9j4eTX6 pic.twitter.com/A7Z11mRVOt — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 30, 2023

The tackle/trip in the second video looks more egregious, but Belichick might have seen a better angle of the play in the first video.

Story continues below advertisement

Regardless, he clearly took issue with the play, and with the officiating in general. We’ll learn of any discipline for Sieler or Wilkins this Saturday when the NFL announces all Week 8 punishments.

Unfortunately, we might not even get a chance to talk to Elliott about the play. He’s one of many Patriots veterans reportedly on the trade block ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.