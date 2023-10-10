FOXBORO, Mass. — ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday reported the Patriots’ offense “isn’t going to look the same” this Sunday against the Raiders.

But any changes won’t include a switch behind center, according to offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Asked Tuesday whether he believes Mac Jones will start New England’s Week 6 game in Las Vegas, O’Brien replied: “I do.”

The Patriots are coming off back-to-back blowout losses (combined score: 72-3), and Jones struggled in both, committing six total turnovers with three returned for touchdowns. He did not play a fourth-quarter snap in either game, with head coach Bill Belichick twice turning to backup Bailey Zappe with the score out of reach.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Brien was asked whether there would be any benefit to sitting Jones for a week to give the embattled QB a “mental break.” He dismissed that notion.

“There’s no time for mental breaks,” O’Brien said. “Those are on your days off, I guess, you can take a little mental break. It’s the grind of the season. In order to be in this league as a coach, as a player, as anybody in this league, you have to be mentally tough. There’s a grind that goes to the league. It’s a 17-week grind, and we all have to be mentally tough.

“The sun came up today. We’re going to practice today, and we’re going to get after it and be fundamentally sound today and see what happens tomorrow. One day at a time.”

Five weeks into the season, the Patriots sit at 1-4 and rank last in the NFL in several offensive metrics, including points per game (11.0). They haven’t scored a touchdown in 10 quarters. Jones’ play has plummeted after an encouraging start, and Zappe hasn’t looked any better in his relief appearances.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Brien said New England’s offensive coaches had a “really good meeting” Tuesday to discuss next steps, including some schematic changes aimed at helping New England’s struggling offensive line. The No. 1 key to righting the ship offensively, he said, is improved ball security. Only one NFL team has committed more turnovers this season than the Patriots’ 10.

“At the end of the day, we’re turning the ball over too much,” O’Brien said. “That’s the No. 1 thing. We have to stop turning the ball over.”

The Patriots altered their practice schedule in the wake of Sunday’s 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, shifting players’ day off from Tuesday to Monday. Jones still was at the facility Monday, however, according to O’Brien.

“It’s not about one guy,” O’Brien said, “but as the quarterback you’re going to shoulder a lot of that, and he understands that. He’s working hard. He’s in here early, in here (Monday) trying to think about things to do better.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had a good fundamental meeting right here about half an hour ago. We’re ready to go for practice (Tuesday), take things one day at a time and try to dig ourselves out of it.”