Celtics Rumors: Team USA Recruiting Jrue Holiday For Olympics

Team USA is trying to assemble a star-studded roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and there might be multiple Celtics players involved.

Jayson Tatum is expected to be on the team with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid. Jaylen Brown has a chance to make the roster, and Jrue Holiday also is being sought after by Team USA managing director Grant Hill, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

“USA Basketball officials use the word ‘beloved’ to describe how strongly they feel about Holiday, whom they considered the second-most-impactful player, after Kevin Durant, on the 2021 gold-medal-winning team,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Team USA struggled defensively in the FIBA world championships this summer in the Philippines and Holiday’s on-ball defense, playmaking and leadership are among the factors fueling USA Basketball’s recruitment.”

Holiday showed his potential in the Celtics’ preseason opener last week, and he’s likely more focused on getting accustomed to Boston, which is why he reportedly hasn’t made a decision on the Olympics yet.

But if Holiday does join Team USA, he gets the chance to match his wife in Olympics gold medals — Lauren Holiday won two Olympics gold medals with the United States soccer team in 2008 and 2012.