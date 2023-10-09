The conversation about Bill Belichick’s job status no longer is being held solely among Patriots fans and pundits.

Belichick himself now is a part of it.

Following New England’s listless 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, calls for Belichick to resign or be fired never have been louder. However, until Monday morning, the Patriots head coach hadn’t been asked about his job security.

But that changed during a brief but tense exchange with WEEI personality and “The Greg Hill Show” co-host Chris Curtis.

Here’s the full transcript:

Question: “Why are you the right person to restart this organization with right now?”

Belichick: “Well, I’m gonna do the best I can to help our football team. That’s my job.”

Question: “Do you find that your message is landing, or there’s things you need to change?”

Belichick: “Well, I’m gonna do the best I can to help the team.”

Belichick was a bit more direct Sunday night when asked about Mac Jones’ job security.

While the Patriots head coach left himself some wiggle room, he essentially confirmed Jones will start this Sunday’s road game against the Raiders. And he sang a similar tune during a Monday morning video call.

Whether Robert Kraft truly would consider firing Belichick midseason is anyone’s guess. It feels unlikely, but all options should be on the table with the Patriots 1-4 for the first time since 2000.

If Belichick doesn’t pick up a win this weekend in Las Vegas, his seat might become unbearably hot.