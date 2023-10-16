LAS VEGAS — It’s not why the Patriots lost to the Raiders on Sunday, but J.C. Jackson’s late defensive pass interference certainly didn’t help.

It also might’ve been a bogus call. Jackson certainly believes so.

“It was bulls–t, man. It was bulls–t,” Jackson told NESN.com after New England’s deflating 21-17 loss at Allegiant Stadium. “That was good coverage. Tight coverage.”

The penalty occurred with the Raiders facing a third-and-8 from their own 27-yard line with 2:48 left in the game. The Patriots were trailing by two and looking to get the ball back for a potential game-winning drive.

Brian Hoyer threw an incomplete pass for receiver Tre Tucker, but officials flagged Jackson for defensive pass interference. Jackson was physical with his coverage, but he wasn’t excessive and the ball was overthrown. Nevertheless, the flag was thrown, prompting a spirited reaction from Jackson and players on New England’s sideline.

Jackson said he didn’t get an explanation from the officials but also doesn’t think he could’ve done anything differently.

“I played it exactly how I wanted to play it,” he said.

The Patriots wound up forcing a punt a few plays later — after burning all three timeouts — and got the ball back at their 9-yard line with 2:23 left, more than enough time to get a field goal. But a pair of penalties and a safety sealed their fate.

However, had Jackson not been flagged, New England would’ve gotten the ball back with roughly 15 more seconds, all three timeouts and, presumably, better field position. Perhaps the offense wouldn’t have looked so discombobulated.

But the Patriots ultimately squandered the opportunity they did get and now are 1-5 for the first time since 1995.

“I mean, just frustrating, man,” Jackson said. “Losing in the NFL each week is tough. It’s gonna be tough for us.”