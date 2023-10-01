An old friend potentially could torment the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Ezekiel Elliott is set to return to Dallas when the Patriots visit AT&T Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. Elliott joined New England late in the offseason after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys, who watched the running back twice lead the league in rushing yards and rack up three Pro Bowl selections.

Elliott is coming off a great game against the New York Jets and he could be extra motivated when he steps foot on his old stomping guards. As such, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admittedly is fearful of the impact Elliott could have Sunday.

“I just can’t describe the positive thing that Zeke brings,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, as transcribed by Audacy. “It’s a concern for me, relative to playing the Patriots. He’ll add an octave to it. I’m talking about just his demeanor in the dressing room, his demeanor in practice, all of that. In a way, it was as powerful as when you see him get his body lean and get down and lower that center of gravity and punish those tacklers. I miss him.”

Although Elliott could make life difficult for Dallas on Sunday, the organization appears ready to welcome back the 28-year-old with open arms. Jones on Wednesday teased a special surprise for the Ohio State product.

The Patriots and the Cowboys are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.