FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill O’Brien said it Tuesday, and Bill Belichick confirmed it Wednesday: Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the Patriots this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Yeah, we’re not making any changes,” New England’s head coach said.

After a promising start to the season, Jones turned in ugly, turnover-filled performances in each of the last two weeks. He threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles as the Patriots were routed by the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints by a combined score of 72-3.

Opponents returned three of Jones’ turnovers for touchdowns. The other three resulted in short-field drives that produced one touchdown and two field goals. Jones was benched in both games, not playing a single fourth-quarter snap in either.

Jones is far from the only problem for the Patriots’ 32nd-ranked offense, which also has struggled to block effectively and lacks separation at the receiver position. But his giveaways — most of which resulted from poor decision-making and mechanics — have been catastrophic.

O’Brien dismissed the notion of sitting Jones for a week to get his head right, saying “there’s no time for mental breaks” in the NFL. Belichick concurred.

“(It’s) part of the game,” he said. “Play every week.”

If the Patriots had another desirable in-house option at quarterback, Jones might not be getting another chance this week. But backup Bailey Zappe did not impress in either of his relief appearances (7-for-18, 79 yards) after struggling so badly in training camp and the preseason that he was released during final cuts.

Veteran third-stringer Will Grier could be an option if Jones’ struggles persist, but he hasn’t seen regular-season game action since 2019 and just arrived in New England three weeks ago. Practice squadder Malik Cunningham is unlikely to receive starting consideration, though he could be an intriguing situational option.

Jones badly needs a reassuring effort against a Las Vegas defense he struggled to solve last season. The 25-year-old had one of his worst games as a pro when the Patriots visited Allegiant Stadium last December, going 13-for-31 for 112 yards in New England’s infamous last-second loss.

The Patriots desperately need a victory, as well, to avoid falling to 1-5 on the season for the first time in the Belichick era.