All eyes are on Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey as Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game approaches.

On Friday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates on both banged-up stars. He also shared insight into the status of injured running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Xavien Howard.

Hill didn’t practice Wednesday due to a hip injury and, for a moment, it appeared there was a real chance he’d sit out against the Patriots. But the superstar receiver was a limited participant Thursday and, judging from McDaniel’s comments, is ready to go for Sunday.

“He had a phenomenal practice,” McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

McDaniel wasn’t as clear when talking about Ramsey, who hasn’t played all season due to a torn meniscus but returned to practice on Oct. 18. Multiple Thursday night reports indicated Ramsey will play against the Patriots, but the star corner shot those rumors down while saying nothing had been decided.

McDaniel said he didn’t have a “clue” whether Ramsey will suit up against New England. He said the same thing about Howard, who missed Week 7 due to a groin injury.

“We would love to have them both,” McDaniel said of Howard and Ramsey.

As for Mostert, he appears to be trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle injury. The speedy running back, who torched the Patriots for 121 yards in Week 2, returned Thursday and apparently played well.

“I was very happy with the way he looked,” McDaniel said.

We’ll learn more about the statuses of all these players when the Dolphins release their final Week 8 injury report Friday afternoon. The Patriots also are dealing with multiple injuries that are worth monitoring.

Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.