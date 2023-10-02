Patriots Captain Endorses Bill Belichick Amid Mounting Criticism

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Patriots are 26-29 since Tom Brady left. They’re off to a 1-3 start for the third straight season. They got dismantled Sunday evening in a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

So, the recent, bubbling speculation about Bill Belichick’s jot status soon could overflow. Mac Jones might get most of the heat next week — and rightfully so after a dreadful performance — but Belichick’s future in New England also will be a topic of conversation. And it probably should be after the Patriots suffered their worst margin of defeat since Belichick took over as head coach over two decades ago.

However, Belichick’s players are behind him. That much was clear a week ago when we spoke with Matthew Slater, and it was so again when team captain Deatrich Wise spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss.

“Don’t know about his job status. I’m not the GM or the owner,” Wise said during a postgame news conference when asked about the Belichick-hot seat chatter. “But … Bill has brought New England and football so many great moments. So many great historic moments for 20 years. So, I don’t know what anybody’s talking about, but he’s a great, great coach.

“We’re behind him, we’re gonna play for him. And he’s gonna keep coaching us, and I believe in anything he says.”

Are the Patriots as bad as the team we saw Sunday night? No, they’re not. And Jones also is a much better player than what the showed before getting benched for Bailey Zappe in the third quarter.

However, at some point, the results speak for themselves. No, Belichick isn’t actively hurting New England as its head coach, but if the franchise continues losing, you could argue for a once-unthinkable change.

One thing that could accelerate Belichick’s departure: a revolt in the locker room. But, at this point, there aren’t any signs of Belichick losing the support of his players.

He and the Patriots will look to put their Dallas nightmare behind them when they host the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.