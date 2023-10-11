FOXBORO, Mass. — There was both good and bad news that came out of Wednesday’s Patriots practice, which was conducted in full pads.

The good: Guard Mike Onwenu returned to the field after missing Tuesday’s walkthrough. Onwenu, who underwent ankle surgery during the offseason, suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday’s home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The bad: Receivers Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster both were absent for the second day in a row. They suffered concussions during Sunday’s loss.

Matthew Judon also was absent, as expected. He reportedly could return from his biceps injury sometime in December.

Additionally, wideout Tyquan Thornton practiced for the second day in a row. The Patriots have 20 days to activate the second-year pro off injured reserve.

Cornerback Jack Jones also remained absent despite being eligible to return to practice. He, Douglas and Smith-Schuster all worked on the rehab field.

New England will practice again Thursday, but Friday’s schedule remains undetermined. The Patriots will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.