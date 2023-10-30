The Patriots feel and look like a team that should sell before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. They’re 2-6 and in last place in the AFC.

But, for multiple reasons, New England fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for deadline fireworks from Bill Belichick.

After the Patriots suffered a 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna reported that, as recently as last week, New England wasn’t looking to sell.

“The Patriots weren’t planning on selling at the trade deadline, a team source told me last week,” McKenna posted on the X platform.

McKenna then pointed out how selling now would be more “complicated” for the Patriots, even if Sunday’s loss forced a change of heart.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne, a rumored trade candidate, suffered a reported MCL injury that seemingly could hurt his trade value. The details of his injury, including severity, were unknown as of Monday morning.

Additionally, edge rusher Josh Uche, reportedly the Patriots player generating the “most” interest around the NFL, missed his second straight game due to nagging foot and ankle injuries. He also was having a disappointing contract year before suffering his injuries, posting just two sacks in six games after racking up 11.5 last season.

And then there’s this pregame report from Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, who also floated Ezekiel Elliott as a possible trade candidate:

“Uche is the favorite to be moved, but don’t expect much else,” Bedard wrote in a Sunday notes column. ” ‘Bill is going to Bill,” one (source) said. “He’s trying to win. Takes a lot for him to move on this kind of stuff.’ “

The question now is, did Sunday’s loss in Miami force Belichick to reconsider his deadline approach?

It should, but we still have no idea of how the Patriots head coach will act in this situation. He’s never been in it before as head coach in New England.

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Patriots will host the Washington Commanders this Sunday at 1 p.m.