The New England Patriots proved that “Any Given Sunday” is still a very real thing with their performance in Week 7.

It took a full 60 minutes, but the Patriots pulled off a shocking victory over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Mike Gesicki’s touchdown in the final minute helped New England secure the upset, with very few people actually believing Bill Belichick’s squad could get it done.

Well, they did, and they let everyone hear about it.

The Patriots shared a collection of pregame picks from NFL Media members on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. The group included the likes of Cameron Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah, Adam Rank and Maurice Jones-Drew. There wasn’t a single person to pick New England, prompting a response from the social media team down at One Patriot Place.

sure about that? pic.twitter.com/PfNDE0XFI6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 22, 2023

It was a pretty funny way for the Patriots to show off a bit, with their win over the Bills serving as their best in a pretty long time. It was the first time New England won a game after giving up more than 25 points since drafting Mac Jones in 2021.

The lack of belief in New England extended beyond the folks at NFL Media, with the Patriots’ website sharing a list of 27 picks from across the league. Buffalo won in all 27 prognostications.

In the real world it was the Patriots, however, moving them to 2-5 on the season. They’ll have another big test in Week 8, traveling down south to play the Miami Dolphins for the second time this season.