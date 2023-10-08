FOXBORO, Mass. — When J.C. Jackson arrived in New England this week, he rejoined a Patriots franchise that was in a far different place than when he left it.

Jackson’s final season with the Patriots ended with a disastrous playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he didn’t play well. Still, in that 2021 campaign, New England went 10-7 and made the postseason with a rookie quarterback. The arrow appeared to be pointing up.

Then Jackson signed a lucrative free agent deal with the Chargers. And, during his 19 months in Los Angeles, New England went a stunning 9-12, reducing itself to a middling NFL outfit.

Well, Jackson is back in Foxboro after the Chargers traded him to the Patriots on Wednesday. And his re-debut with the Patriots on Sunday saw the continuation of the franchise’s recent struggles, with New England suffering a humiliating 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in front of a disillusioned Gillette Stadium crowd.

Story continues below advertisement

It must’ve been jarring for Jackson, who, yes, was in New England for the Cam Newton season and Mac Jones’ rookie campaign, but also spent two years with Tom Brady. For the most part, his first four years with the Patriots featured success, including a Super Bowl title, and high expectations.

But does the vibe and mentality at One Patriot Place feel different now than it did when Brady was around? He was asked that question after Sunday’s game — and had a tough time answering it.

“I mean, yeah, it pretty much feels the same. But having Tom not here,” Jackson said before a long pause. “… It’s — I don’t know, man. That’s a weird question. But, yeah it feels the same to me, man. Feels the same.”

It’s one thing to read Jackson’s remarks, but it’s another to watch and hear him deliver them.

Story continues below advertisement

Take a look:

J.C. Jackson on whether being with the Patriots feels the same as it did when Tom Brady was here: pic.twitter.com/0uWELu6BQX — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 8, 2023

That sure looks like someone who wanted to say more but wisely didn’t.

That said, Jackson only would’ve been stating the obvious. The Patriots clearly don’t operate at the same high standard they did during their dynasty years. They now are a get-right team for average opponents like the Saints.

Story continues below advertisement

By the way, New England now is 26-30 since Brady left town, including 13-15 at home. The 1-4 Patriots will look to get on track next Sunday when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.