Next week, another one of Tom Brady’s TB12 locations will close.

The last Massachusetts location of the former New England Patriots quarterback’s health and recovery business will close on Oct. 20, per Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe.

The location opened 10 years ago, and clients were informed through email with a notice that they would close “as we evolve the TB12 business.”

Brady and Alex Guerrero, his health consultant and friend, co-founded the business in 2013.

The TB12 store on Boylston St. in the Back Bay opened four years ago and closed in May. TB12 also opened facilities in Las Vegas and three locations in Florida.

“In another email sent to a TB12 Foxborough client Tuesday, one of the TB12 body coaches, Joseph Koudelka, announced what’s apparently the next phase of the TB12 business, ‘TBRx Franklin,’ with the ‘TB’ in the name now standing for ‘Total Body Recovery’ rather than Brady’s initials,” The Boston Globe wrote.

Since Brady retired in February, he’s been involved in multiple business ventures outside of football, including motorsports and soccer. He’s a part-owner of the Las Vegas Aces and hopes to secure minority ownership with the Raiders, too.

However, it looks like his TB12 business will undergo drastic changes after the closures of two locations this year.