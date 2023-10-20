What Johnny Beecher Took Away From First-Career Bruins Point

Johnny Beecher already has made an impact for the Bruins, and he got on that stat sheet for the first time in his NHL career.

Beecher tallied an assist on Brad Marchand’s opening goal against the San Jose Sharks, and the 2019 first-round pick played a key role on the penalty kill to help Boston cruise by for a 3-1 win at SAP Center.

The 22-year-old has been key on the fourth line, and his role on special teams has helped Boston start out 13-for-13 on the penalty kill through three games. But the assist to Marchand was a memorable way to get your first career point.

“It’s pretty special to get the first one, especially to get an assist to a guy like that … top-20 Bruin all time,” Beecher told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Something I’ll be able to tell my kids about one day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston has seven games before Beecher’s entry-level contract kicks in, but he already has a clearly defined role that head coach Jim Montgomery can depend on. It’s a coaching decision not lost on the 6-foot-3 center.

“It’s huge. For myself, especially, that’s how I’m gonna make it in this league and survive in this league,” Beecher told reporters, per team-provided video. “I’m gonna take a lot of pride in the 200-foot game and being able to help our team in that aspect. I think our kill has been pretty solid lately and hopefully, we can keep it rolling.”

On what it means for Montgomery to call his number on penalty-kill situations, Beecher added: “It’s huge knowing that they have that trust in me, and takes a lot of ownership on myself just to get the job done. This league can humble you pretty quick. Just making sure you cross your T’s and dot your I’d when you’re out there and you’re getting the little things right, but it feels awesome to be able to put out there.”

Fellow rookie Matthew Poitras has been inconsistent to start out, but the duo can continue their path toward full-time roles with Boston on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings.