FOXBORO, Mass. — Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson were benched to start Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Commanders. We don’t know why, but the two cornerbacks definitely were benched.

Of course, Bill Belichick isn’t about to admit it.

Again, he doesn’t need to. Jackson didn’t play on Washington’s first two offensive series; Jones sat out the first three. And both declined to speak with reporters after New England’s humiliating 20-17 home loss. Jones even engaged in some social media activity that made it clear he wasn’t happy.

So, they were benched. If it looks like a benching, swims like a benching and quacks like a benching, it’s a benching — and maybe a duck.

Anyway, here’s how Belichick handled questions about it after a loss that sent the Patriots to 2-7:

Reporter: “Bill, were Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson benched to start the game?”

Belichick: “No.”

Reporter: “Why did Shaun Wade start and then not play after the first two series?”

Belichick: “Everybody played. They all played.”

Reporter: “Why didn’t Shaun play after that first series.”

Belichick: “They all played.”

Reporter: Jack Jones not playing in the first quarter, that was not disciplinary in nature?

Belichick: “We played all the corners. Think we played all the safeties. Think we played everybody on defense.”

Things appear to be unraveling for the Patriots.

They’re losing to the commanders. Two of their top corners are getting benched for mysterious reasons, with one then liking iffy tweets — or X posts, or whatever. There’s incessant reporting about Belichick potentially losing his job before the end of the season.

Nevertheless, New England will get back to work this week as it looks to chart a course toward respectability. The Patriots will “host” the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.