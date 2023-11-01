Despite concerns from the Bills, and even the greatest quarterback of all time, Josh Allen doesn’t plan to completely alter his style of play.

Allen’s dual-threat abilities make him one of the premier signal-callers in the NFL. But when the two-time Pro Bowl selection elects to take off and run, he often does so with reckless abandon, which puts his own safety and the success of the Buffalo franchise in danger.

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady advised Allen to save those powerful runs for “very special moments” in games and employ more sliding when he leaves the pocket. The 27-year-old understood where Brady was coming from, but he believes there’s a significance to his oft-aggressive playing style.

“He (Brady) is right. I’m not saying that he’s wrong, but you can get hurt in the pocket just as much as you can outside the pocket,” Allen recently told reporters, per Sports Illustrated. “That’s the only caveat that I have for that. … You gotta go win a football game and sometimes that calls upon me doing something like putting my body on the line for my teammates because of how much I do love my teammates and how much I see them working their tails off too. … That’s where the flip for me is so hard to turn off because I just care so much about winning football games and sometimes it does cause the risk to be a little bit higher than maybe even the reward.”

The challenge for Allen seemingly is finding a balance. The Bills would be in serious jeopardy if their franchise quarterback sustained a serious injury. At the same time, boxing Allen into being primarily a pocket passer would take away his X factor and make life easier for the opposing defense.

Allen likely will need to use his full arsenal Sunday night when the Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals, who seem to have found a groove after some early season struggles.