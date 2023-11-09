Colin Cowherd Shares Concerning Report About ‘Bratty’ Mac Jones

Albert Breer isn’t the only well-known pundit who has heard about Mac Jones apparently drawing the ire of folks with the Patriots.

Coming off New England’s Week 9 home loss to the Washington Commanders, Breer reported Jones has “infuriated people” at One Patriot Place due to his decision-making. The Sports Illustrated scribe also noted how the third-year quarterback doesn’t seem to be taking to Patriots coaching, which is spearheaded by arguably the best in the history of the profession.

Breer’s report wasn’t news to Colin Cowherd, who’s heard similar rumblings about Jones for quite a while.

“Let me give you some inside sourcing,” Cowherd said Thursday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “There has been frustration for over a year that he doesn’t take to coaching and especially doesn’t take to hard coaching. (Tom) Brady took to hard coaching. Cam Newton, when he came in the building, was willing to be hard-coached. I have been told (for) over a year now (Jones) has lost some players in the room, the coaching staff. He’s bratty, he does not take too hard coaching.

“Well, that’s what (Bill) Belichick does. That’s generally what stars do. They like to be hard-coached. And that’s a real problem. So, when Albert Breer says that about coaching, that’s what I have heard. I’ve heard it over and over. Now, (Breer) is saying that. There’s real frustration in the building. They can’t get after him.”

By one way or another, there seemingly is a good chance Jones is subject to new coaching next season. A Patriots loss Sunday in Germany reportedly could signal Belichick’s departure and Jones certainly hasn’t done enough to solidify a roster spot in Foxboro, Mass. beyond this season.

The current structure in New England clearly isn’t working. At this point, it feels to say fresh starts and/or significant changeover is in the best interest of all parties involved.