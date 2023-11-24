Dolly Parton Slays Thanksgiving Halftime Show In Cowboys, Commanders Game

Country music legend Dolly Parton proved that age is only a number when the 77-year-old singer pranced on stage wearing the icon Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform for her halftime performance.

It was understandable that fans might be skeptical given the debacle of a performance by Jack Harlow in the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game earlier in the day.

Parton performed her hit songs “Jolene” and “9 to 5” as well as a rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” during her set with a live band and a trio of backup singers that set social media ablaze.

Great to see the national treasure Dolly Parton on the halftime show. We need more Dolly Parton's in this world. #dollyrockstar — KennySoxFan (@SoxKenny) November 24, 2023

Dolly Parton is working this Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader outfit!



She's 77 years old and still making men drool! 😍👍♥️ pic.twitter.com/VwtUgvyu9B — Tree of Logic 🇺🇸 (@Tree_of_Logic) November 24, 2023

Before the game, Parton donated $1 million toward the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign that started with the game on Thursday.

Cowboys’ fans were not only treated to a spectacular halftime show but also watched the hometown team destroy the Commanders in a 45-10 rout, along with cornerback DaRon Bland setting an NFL record with his fifth six-pick of the season.