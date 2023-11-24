Dolly Parton Slays Thanksgiving Halftime Show In Cowboys, Commanders Game

Country music legend Dolly Parton proved that age is only a number when the 77-year-old singer pranced on stage wearing the icon Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform for her halftime performance.
It was understandable that fans might be skeptical given the debacle of a performance by Jack Harlow in the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game earlier in the day.
Parton performed her hit songs “Jolene” and “9 to 5” as well as a rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” during her set with a live band and a trio of backup singers that set social media ablaze.
Before the game, Parton donated $1 million toward the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign that started with the game on Thursday.
Cowboys’ fans were not only treated to a spectacular halftime show but also watched the hometown team destroy the Commanders in a 45-10 rout, along with cornerback DaRon Bland setting an NFL record with his fifth six-pick of the season.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images