Five Reasons Red Sox Should Be Thankful This Thanksgiving

Over the years, the Boston Red Sox have had plenty to be thankful for. Four championships in 15 years. Several star players who electrified Fenway Park. A passionate fan base.

But, what about now?

That question may seem fair for a team that finished in last place in the American League East in three of the last four seasons. Well, with eyes to the future, as early as 2024, the bright potential should have the Red Sox thankful for what lies ahead in a growing foundation.

On this Thanksgiving Day, here are five reasons the Red Sox should be thankful:

1. Rafael Devers Is In Boston For The Long Term

Every great team needs a superstar to build around. Devers is that player in Boston.

The Red Sox invested more money in Devers than they have in any other player via his $330 million extension last offseason.

Sure, there were momentary struggles at the plate last season along with defensive regression. Ultimately, Devers is still the current face of the franchise and performs like just that.

The third baseman eclipsed 30 home runs and 100 RBIs last year as the centerpiece of a strong lineup that should produce once again in 2024.

If the Red Sox turn it around next season and get back to the postseason, Devers will be right in the middle of the action. Should the team play baseball in October, their slugger is a proven postseason performer who can put the Red Sox on his back.

The Boston fan-favorite is here to boost the Red Sox for the long haul.

2. Boston’s Bullpen Is For Real

It’s no secret that the key to contending for the Red Sox in 2024 is an improved starting rotation. If Boston gets quality pitching from its starters, a talented bullpen will be waiting to lock down wins.

Boston went 60-4 when leading after six innings last season for a reason. If handed a lead while rested, quality relievers in Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin and closer Kenley Jansen look to build on a strong 2023 and drive the Red Sox to victory.

With the bullpen already standing out as a strength, Boston’s newest arm, reliever Isaiah Campbell, comes over from the Seattle Mariners ready to further sharpen the group.

3. Alex Cora Remains At The Helm

Despite a lack of winning in recent years, Alex Cora remains one of baseball’s best managers for his in-game decision-making, player communication and postseason execution.

When given a healthy roster, Cora has taken the Red Sox to the playoffs in 2018 and 2021. In his other three seasons, injuries placed an obstacle on the path to contention.

With a revamped system around him and a roster that will look very different with improvements on Opening Day, Cora remains the right manager to lead the Red Sox forward.

4. Young Talent Shapes The Future

While the Red Sox had struggles in the big leagues in 2023, a full-blown youth movement showed what could be coming soon for Boston.

Triston Casas and Brayan Bello established themselves as long-term staples in the majors. Ceddanne Rafaela showed flashes of potential as a future big-league outfielder in a brief trip to the big leagues.

In the minor leagues, high-level prospects such as Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel headline a promising wave of talent that could be impacting the Red Sox as early as the end of the 2024 season.

With one of the top farm systems in the sport, a new core is developing with high expectations in Boston.

5. Craig Breslow Is Ready To Win

As the new leader of Boston’s baseball operations, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is poised to make a new impact with the Red Sox. As a reliever on the 2013 World Series championship team, the 43-year-old knows what it takes to win in Boston and how special that experience can be.

With an open-minded approach to roster improvement, the former pitcher is already making moves for the Red Sox in the early stages of the offseason.

As the market heats up entering December, Breslow and the Red Sox will consistently be a team to keep an eye on.