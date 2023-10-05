The Boston Red Sox finished 78-84 in last place of the American League East for the second straight season in 2023.

While a deep playoff run was not expected of the team entering the season, the Red Sox went through extreme highs and troubling lows over the course of 162 games.

Within the full season, Boston found areas in need of desperate improvement in order to return to contention. New young talent provided interest in a transitional season. Key veterans stepped up to deliver in clutch moments. With numerous questions remaining for the Red Sox moving forward, the team did see signs that success could be coming soon.

With plenty to analyze from 2023, here are 10 takeaways from the Boston Red Sox season.

Story continues below advertisement

1. A new core has arrived

After seeing the earliest impressions of young talent in Sept. 2022, several impact players made their mark in Boston this season as future core pieces of the Red Sox.

Beginning with Brayan Bello, the young right-hander showed why he stands out as a rare occurrence in which Boston truly developed a starting pitcher since Jon Lester.

After an unlucky introduction to the big leagues a year ago (4.71 ERA with 2.74 FIP), Bello showed that he can surely compete at the big league level. Over a span of nine starts from June 5 to Aug. 7, Bello tossed at least six innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs in eight of those outings. He stayed healthy for the duration of the year and made 28 starts.

He excelled in mixing a hard sinker and a fantastic changeup. For the righty to advance his development in 2023, he implemented a cutter that needs to become another plus-pitch in his repertoire to truly take the next step as a staple of the rotation.

Story continues below advertisement

Another late-season call-up from 2022 came with Triston Casas. The first baseman struggled mightily through the end of May with a .193 batting average heading to June. Over the next three months, Casas became one of the best hitters in the American League, including a mammoth month of July where he hit .348 with seven home runs and a 1.199 OPS.

By season’s end, Casas’ final season totals (.263 AVG, 24 HR, .856 OPS) certainly put him in the conversation for the American League Rookie of the Year.

When healthy, outfielder Jarren Duran finally showed flashes of the player Boston hoped would develop. In July, the 26-year-old was among the American League leaders in doubles and truly put pressure on opposing teams with his game-changing speed. Duran only played in 102 games after suffering a season-ending toe injury at Yankee Stadium. The speedster’s final totals (.295/.346/.482, .828 OPS) proved his worth at the major league level.

Additionally, Connor Wong improved with the bat and maintained capable defense as he grew into the team’s everyday catcher. The pair of 2022 trade deadline acquisitions for Christian Vázquez in Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez each hit over .300 in September.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth movement of the 2023 Red Sox is far and away the standout headline of the season. Boston has legitimate young talent that is ready to compete with an offseason of improvements around the roster.

2. Pitching and defense drives championships. Plain and simple.

From Opening Day, the Red Sox needed perfect health and overperformances from the starting rotation for a chance to reach the postseason. Unfortunately for them, that did not happen.

Throughout the season, the following pitchers all missed time due to injury in the rotation: Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck.

Boston somehow went 15-8 in July in a month where the team relied on three healthy starters in Bello, Paxton and Kutter Crawford to supplement two bullpen games.

Story continues below advertisement

In August and September, the rotation constantly struggled to deliver five innings in a start, heavily taxing a talented bullpen that quickly and understandably tired down the stretch as Boston fell out of contention.

For most of the year, ineffectiveness and injuries added up. Starting pitching will unequivocally be the focal point of the offseason to find a true ace and arms that can go deep into ballgames. There is no greater priority in the efforts for the Red Sox to play postseason baseball in 2024.

Defensively, the Red Sox did not help the pitching staff. Boston committed an American League-high 102 errors. With the exception of Alex Verdugo and at times Connor Wong, most of the roster went through woes in the field this season. Alex Cora’s group has to be better with the gloves if the ballclub wants any chance of improvement next season.

3. An elite bullpen is postseason ready

When healthy and rested, the Red Sox showed signs of an elite bullpen.

Story continues below advertisement

After signing in the offseason, closer Kenley Jansen earned his fourth-career All-Star selection while converting on 29 of 33 save chances.

Newcomers such as Brennan Bernardino became incredibly valuable and Nick Pivetta rose as arguably the team’s most valuable arm, transitioning to a bulk reliever with consistent durability and success with 183 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings.

After struggles as a starter in a small sample size in 2022, Josh Winckowski found a home in the bullpen, tossing 84 1/3 innings with a 2.88 ERA with great stuff throughout.

Above all, 37-year-old Chris Martin delivered one of the most dominant relief seasons in Red Sox history. The former Los Angeles Dodger finished the season with a 1.05 ERA in 55 innings and walked just eight batters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox were 60-4 when leading after six innings for a reason. Nearly every impact reliever in that group returns in 2024. The talented bullpen has a chance to be remarkably special once again.

4. Rafael Devers showed he can be the franchise player with a new contract

The Red Sox were not letting a franchise player go last offseason. Boston locked in Rafael Devers to a long-term, lucrative extension to be the centerpiece of the Red Sox lineup for years to come.

It’s true the 26-year-old struggled out of the gates and his defense took a step back (-9 defensive runs saved).

By season’s end, however, Devers looked like the superstar Boston paid him to be. Devers posted an .851 OPS with 33 home runs, the second-most of his career, and 100 RBIs in 2023.

Improvements are there for him to make, but Devers is the player who drives the Red Sox future without a doubt.

5. Alex Cora can still lead in Boston

Despite back-to-back last-finishes, Alex Cora is still the right choice to manage the Red Sox.

Cora found a way to win 15 games in July with three healthy starters. He finds ways to effectively communicate with his players and develop young talent.

While a series of changes swirling around him this winter, Cora remains one of the game’s best managers. When he has had a healthy ballclub, the Red Sox have gone to the ALCS twice and won a World Series championship in 2018.

If Cora has a healthy, improved roster, the Red Sox have the right leader to steer them back to October.

6. Who is the answer at second base?

Since injuries derailed Dustin Pedroia’s career in 2017, the Red Sox have cycled the following players at second base without a long-term fix: Michael Chavis, Ian Kinsler, Brock Holt, Christian Arroyo and Luis Urías among others.

In the near future, the ideal situation for the Red Sox would be moving Trevor Story back to second base when top prospect Marcelo Mayer makes the jump to Boston.

Until then, will Boston find an answer this winter after addressing the starting rotation and finding a set group among a variety of outfield options?

7. Trevor Story’s value to the Red Sox can’t be denied

The Red Sox greatly missed Trevor Story for most of the season after undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

Pressure mounted on the former two-time All-Star after signing a six-year free agent deal and the task of replacing Xander Bogaerts, who inked a $280 million contract over 11 seasons with the San Diego Padres.

Story did not return to his full offensive rhythm, hitting .203 in just 158 games. His bat should return to his capabilities with a full season at the plate in 2024.

What cannot be denied is the instant improvement Story provided to a struggling Red Sox defense. In just 36 games at shortstop in a return to his natural position from his days with the Colorado Rockies, Story tallied eight defensive runs saved with just two errors. His elite defense made an immediate impact in the second half upon his return.

The 2024 season is a big one for Story, as he enters the third year of his deal. The Red Sox need him in order to compete. If he stays healthy, Boston should see the star they signed in 2022.

8. Masataka Yoshida proved the doubters wrong

When Boston signed Masataka Yoshida to a $90 million contract to come to Boston from Japan, the deal was scoffed at around the game.

Even with a second-half regression after a long first season in America dating back to the World Baseball Classic, Yoshida hit .289 and solidified value in the Red Sox lineup.

While Boston currently holds a crowded group of outfielders, Yoshida has a role moving forward. Not just for his contract, but for the jump he could make with a year of Major League experience at his disposal.

9. Veteran leaders enhance young ballclubs

With young talent coming up, Boston made a series of short-term signings to bring capable veterans to the Red Sox lineup.

Adam Duvall was the hottest hitter in baseball to start the season, hitting .483 in April with a walk-off blast before suffering a wrist injury that kept him out for multiple months.

After regaining his swing in the summer, Duvall got on another tear with nine home runs in August to supply the power in Boston’s order.

The move of them all came with the addition of Justin Turner. The 2020 World Series champion and long-time Los Angeles Dodgers became incredibly valuable on and off the field. The 38-year-old tallied a career-high 96 RBIs, delivered clutch hit after clutch hit, served as a leader in the clubhouse and embraced the Boston community.

To compete in 2024, the Red Sox do indeed need veteran leadership with a clubhouse presence. Whether that comes from extending Turner or another addition, 2023 showed how valuable veterans can be to a young Red Sox club.

10. Trust the farm system

While the competitive focus in 2024 is at the big league level, the Red Sox have plenty of talent on the way in the minor leagues.

At the end of the 2019 season, the Red Sox had the lowest-ranked farm system in baseball. Four years later, Fangraphs ranked them as high as No. 3 in the sport.

Wikelman Gonzalez and Shane Drohan offer capable starting pitching as they continue to develop. Kyle Teel, Boston’s 2023 first-round pick, needed just 17 games to hit his way to Double-A and finished the season slashing .363/.483/.495. Roman Anthony flourished by moving through three levels to become the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year.

After starting the season in Double-A, Ceddanne Rafaela showed great improvement with the bat in Triple-A and reached the majors with a chance to become the team’s next great defensive centerfielder.

Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, Nathan Hickey and Blaze Jordan all showed improvement as the next core of position players in the farm system.

The future is bright with young talent for the Red Sox after an inspiring 2023 minor league season.