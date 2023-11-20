The Jets might have finally had enough of Zach Wilson.

Wilson has had the keys to New York’s offense ever since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles minutes into the team’s season opener. Gang Green trudged through awful play from Wilson in the weeks that followed, but Robert Saleh finally made a change Sunday. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick was pulled with a little over two minutes to play in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium, where Tim Boyle quarterbacked the Jets for the final frame-plus in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The 24-year-old was “frustrated” by his benching, but he also understands why the decision was made.

“(You) have to score, have to be in games,” Wilson told reporters, per ESPN. “When it’s consecutive games of just doing nothing on offense, you know you can sit here and say last week we moved the ball, but we’re not scoring. It essentially comes down to you have to score. So when things aren’t getting done, change has to be made, and I understand that.”

Story continues below advertisement

It will be interesting to see how the Jets move forward behind center. The Week 11 loss dropped Saleh’s team to 4-6 on the season, but it still is in contention for an AFC Wild Card spot. Boyle seemingly can’t give the Jets less of a chance to win than Wilson, and Rodgers reportedly hopes to return to practice in a few weeks.

That said, New York will need to play a handful of tough games until Rodgers might be able to return. A pair of matchups with the Miami Dolphins and a date with the upstart Houston Texans figure to make life difficult for the Jets.