How Patriots Can Be Eliminated From Playoff Contention This Week

It’s almost over, Patriots fans.

New England’s miserable season won’t reach its official end until Jan. 7. But the Patriots’ hopes — if you can call them that — for a playoff spot could be wiped out as soon as this weekend.

In order for the Patriots to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13, they must lose to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and see one of these five scenarios play out:

— Steelers win or tie against Cardinals, Colts win or tie against Titans, Browns win or tie against Rams.

— Pittsburgh win or tie, Indianapolis win or tie, Bengals win against Jacksonville Jaguars, Texans win against Broncos.

— Steelers win or tie, Colts win, Cincinnati tie, Houston win

— Pittsburgh win or tie, Indianapolis win, tie between Texans and Broncos.

— Steelers win or tie, Colts tie, Bengals win or tie, and Houston/Denver tie.

Of course, there still is something for the Patriots to play lose for this season.

New England currently owns the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the Patriots win fewer than two games the rest of the way, they’re guaranteed to land a top-three selection. That could result in the drafting of a new franchise quarterback, such as Drake Maye or Caleb Williams.

So, there’s reason to be optimistic about the future. But the here and now looks increasingly bleak.