Jim Montgomery and Brad Marchand addressed the alleged incident involving Milan Lucic before the Bruins’ matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston announced Lucic would take an “indefinite leave of absence” from the team following an alleged undisclosed incident. Montgomery echoed the sentiments from the team’s statement.

“We’re aware of the Looch situation, and as an organization, it’s something we take extremely seriously,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “Looch is taking a leave of absence from the team right now. We support the Lucic family, and we will continue to provide support and help for the Lucic family. And out of respect for their privacy, that’s all I’m going to comment on the details right now.”

The Bruins head coach added he had not spoken with Lucic when the team made their statement, and he noted it’s his job as coach to prepare his team for their game Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re obviously aware of what happened (Friday) night with Looch,” Brad Marchand told reporters, per team-provided video. “The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family. We’re a family in here. We’re all very, very close. We’re also very concerned and upset for them and what they’re going through. We have a lot of support for Brittany, and the kids and Looch himself.”

Lucic was on long-term injured reserve since Oct. 28 due to an ankle injury.