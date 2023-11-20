Justin Turner opted not to remain with the Boston Red Sox on a player’s option for the 2024 campaign and instead will test free agency during Major League Baseball’s offseason.

It doesn’t mean Turner can’t return to the Red Sox this offseason, but Boston now will have to compete with other suitors to retain the veteran slugger.

But what might Turner receive on the open market?

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman and two other anonymous experts predicted the contracts some of the top free-agent hitters could command this offseason. Heyman and company listed Turner 14th on the 17-man list.

Here are their predictions:

Expert 1: one-year, $14 million deal

Expert 2: one-year, $12 million deal

Heyman: two-year, $22 million deal

Turner was arguably Boston’s biggest bright spot during a down 2023 campaign. Turner, who turns 39 years old on Nov. 23, hit .276 with a .800 OPS in 146 games (626 plate appearances) with the Red Sox.