MLB Insider Floats Three Needs For Active Red Sox Offseason

With plenty to improve on after back-to-back last-place seasons, the Boston Red Sox should be in store for an active offseason heading into 2024.

The good news for the Red Sox is that the needs are rather obvious in order to improve, find answers and return to contention as early as next season. As the offseason enters its early stages, one MLB insider took a look at where Boston needs to add.

In a new piece for The Athletic, Jim Bowden named the following positions as areas of need for the Red Sox:

– Starting pitcher

– Second baseman

– Outfielder (hits right-handed)

The need for starting pitching is obvious for the Red Sox. The team lacks a true ace and needs support in front of rising young starter Brayan Bello. Ultimately, the Red Sox will need to add two top starters this winter.

Filling a six-year hole as second base would be a major development for the Red Sox. The team has not had a consistent starter at this infield spot since Dustin Pedroia last played as an everyday player in 2017. With a preferable right-handed bat to balance the lineup, filling the hole at second makes Boston that much deeper.

In the outfield, the Red Sox have way too much depth and are far too left-handed. The current outfielders in the mix are Alex Verdugo, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, Masataka Yoshida, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran. Boston will need to cut down on that group and find balance. Could that open the door for a reunion with Adam Duvall?

With these needs and more to consider, new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will have plenty on his plate in his first winter leading Boston’s baseball operations department.