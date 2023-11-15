NFL Rumors: Speculated Patriots Target Claimed By NFC Team

The Patriots were awarded a running back on the waiver wire Tuesday, but the release of Michael Carter one day later caused some to question if New England would also put in a claim for the former New York Jet.

Well, Bill Belichick’s team reportedly was not one of the three who put in a claim for Carter.

The 24-year-oldd running back ultimately was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders also attempted to claim him.

Selected by Gang Green in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, Carter was limited to just nine games this season. He was behind Breece Hall and offseason addition Dalvin Cook.

Carter played in 39 games for the Jets across his three seasons, including a rookie campaign in which he tallied 4.3 yards per career and nearly 1,000 yards of offense.

Carter now joins a Cardinals depth chart headlined by James Conner.

Meanwhile, the Patriots move forward with newest addition JaMycal Hasty and fellow running backs Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery. The Patriots beat out the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts for Hasty.