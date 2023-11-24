There was both good and bad news on the Patriots’ final Week 12 injury report.

The good: As of Friday afternoon, New England wasn’t prepared to rule any players out for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Additionally, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and cornerback Myles Bryant both were removed from the injury report.

The bad: Seven Patriots players were listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s matchup at MetLife Stadium, including tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Brown missed the last two games due to multiple injuries, whereas Bentley sat out Week 10 due to a hamstring issue.

Here’s the full list:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
OL Trent Brown, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
SpT Matthew Slater, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

As for the Giants, they closed their Week 12 preparations by ruling out offensive lineman Evan Neal. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and receiver Darius Slayton both were listed as “doubtful,” with running back Eric Gray ruled “questionable.”

The Patriots and Giants will kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images