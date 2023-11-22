The New England Patriots quarterback situation is up in the air heading into their matchup at MetLife Stadium, but for the New York Giants, they’re all in on the Tommy DeVito train.

The undrafted rookie struggled in relief of Daniel Jones in Week 10, but he shined last Sunday against the Washington Commanders by throwing 246 yards and three touchdowns.

Giants fans and social media have embraced the North Jersey native, but he’ll have his hands full against the Patriots despite their 2-8 record heading into Week 12. Rookie starters are a combined 6-for-24 with 25 touchdown passes and 44 interceptions against Belichick since 2000, according to Elias Sports Bureau, per the New York Post.

However, it’s a challenge DeVito didn’t shy away from even while he volunteered during Thanksgiving week.

Story continues below advertisement

“… I’m out here because it’s Thanksgiving, but I was in the facility before this and I’m going back after this,” DeVito said, per Ryan Dunleavy. “There is no off day for a quarterback, especially when you are a rookie going up against Bill Belichick.”

New York had its own struggles before DeVito took over as the starter with its 3-8 record heading into Sunday, which will have ramifications for the 2024 NFL Draft order. But the confidence still was there for the 25-year-old.

“I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it,” DeVito said. “Our coaches are going to have a good plan for me, and I’m going to try to lead our offense to enough points to win a game. I’m going to study, prepare and expect the unexpected. There’s a million ways to do things, but it’s football: You just have to execute.”

The Patriots potentially could be shorthanded against former assistant and current Giants head coach Brian Daboll. And New England’s fortunes could be decided depending on who the staring quarterback will be.