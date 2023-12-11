Bill Belichick might not find many supporters outside the Patriots locker room. But inside the locker room is a very different story.

Before and after last Thursday’s road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Jabrill Peppers passionately defended Belichick from mounting calls for him to lose his job. And linebacker Jahlani Tavai offered a similar take during a Monday morning WEEI appearance.

“Regardless… I got his back no matter what,” Tavai said during his “The Greg Hill Show” interview. “Bill’s been doing such a really good job, and he’s been focused every week. And he’s trying to get us to find ways to improve. So, I don’t know what people are saying, and I’m sure he doesn’t really care what people are saying, either. I just hope we continue whatever we’re doing right now, and I’m hoping that he’s not listening to the outside noise, either.”

Patriots players have been universal in their defense of Belichick. And they don’t appear to be engaging in lip service and Patriot-speak.

Story continues below advertisement

However, at the end of the day, it might not matter. Multiple reports indicate New England will move on from Belichick one way or another this offseason.

Nevertheless, Belichick will look to lead his team to a second consecutive win this Sunday when the Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs.