In a year of major struggles on the offensive side of the ball, the New England Patriots have looked their best when they have committed to running the ball.

In wins over the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots ran the ball with efficiency and got sparks from Ezekiel Elliott in those contests. The first-year Patriot has found ways to give the Patriots a boost during the season in a backup role.

Even with the chance of missing starter Rhamondre Stevenson for a third straight contest, New England has an opportunity to make a major impact on the ground in Denver in Week 16 against the Broncos.

Entering Sunday’s Christmas Eve matchup, the Broncos rank last in the NFL in run defense, allowing 146.9 rushing yards per game.

For the Patriots to respond from a tough day running the ball in their Week 15 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, New England will need a boost up front from a banged up group. Starting left guard Cole Strange is out for the remainder of the season while left tackle Trent Brown missed the Chiefs game and was limited in practice on Wednesday.

If the offensive line can give Elliott room to run, the 28-year-old could be a major factor. In the three wins on the season, Elliott rushed for 80 yards against the Jets, scored a touchdown against the Bills and tallied over 100 yards from scrimmage with a score at the Steelers.

The Patriots have kept the veteran running back fresh during the 2023 campaign, so Elliott has plenty left in the tank this season.

In a tough AFC battle where the Patriots look for a more consistent offensive approach, feeding Elliott could keep New England competitive on Christmas Eve.

The Patriots meet the Broncos for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff in Denver.