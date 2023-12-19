The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three straight games, the latest coming after Matt Patricia’s defense allowed Seattle Seahawks backup Drew Lock to lead a 92-yard game-winning drive in crunch time of the Week 15 contest on “Monday Night Football.”

Philadelphia, which won 10 of its first 11 games this season and was viewed as a Super Bowl contender, was blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in consecutive weeks before the loss to Seattle.

If it wasn’t already time to sound the alarms in the City of Brotherly Love, the postgame comments from Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts and wideout A.J. Brown fueled that notion.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year, being on the same page, everyone being on the same page,” Hurts told reporters after the loss, per NFL.com. “We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. It’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked a follow-up question about Philadelphia not being committed, the starting signal-caller responded: “Commitment. I don’t have a dictionary on me now. … I don’t know how else to say that.”

Inside the locker room, Brown was asked about Hurts, who was downgraded to questionable Sunday due to sickness. Brown, who caught five of his 10 targets for 56 yards against the Seahawks, wasn’t about to let his quarterback off the hook.

“I knew he was sick. But that ain’t no excuse,” Brown told reporters, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino. “Don’t nobody care about what we’re going through during the week. Nobody (cares) about that (expletive). We’ve got to play. I’m not making no excuses.”

The public sentiments from both Hurts and Brown packed a bit of heat. That’s probably not good news for the Philly Faithful and those who placed wagers on the reigning NFC champions — and there are a lot of them.

Story continues below advertisement

The Eagles represent 12.8% of the tickets and 12.4% of the handle to win the NFC, as shared by BetMGM on Tuesday. Philadelphia also is responsible for 9.6% of Super Bowl tickets and 9.1% of the title-winner money at BetMGM.

Hurts, Brown and the Eagles will host the New York Giants in Week 16. Philadelphia still controls its own destiny for the NFC East crown, and thus a home game in the NFL playoffs. If the Eagles win their final three games (Giants, Cardinals, Giants), they will win the division regardless of what happens with the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys.