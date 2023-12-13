One former Major League Baseball executive doesn’t see Justin Turner returning to the Red Sox in 2024.

Turner is on the open market after opting out of his deal with Boston, where he proved he had plenty left in the tank last season. The 38-year-old was one of the Red Sox’s most reliable players in 2023, ranking second on the team in games played (146), total bases (254), RBIs (96) and runs scored (86).

There figures to be a solid market for Turner, who can play both corner infield positions, swings a big bat and by all accounts is a great presence in the locker room. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, for one, believes those assets would be of great benefit to the Mariners.

“Turner had a nice year, slashing .276/.345/.455 with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 96 RBIs,” Bowden wrote. “Beyond the production, you’re also getting a leader. The Mariners and Diamondbacks both need a DH-type bat; if Arizona signs (J.D.) Martinez, I could see Turner landing in Seattle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bowden projects Turner to fetch a one-year, $14 million deal in free agency, which is in the same ballpark as the two-year, $22 million pact he signed with the Red Sox before the ’23 campaign.

Joining the Mariners would also allow Turner to return to the West Coast, which might be of interest to the Long Beach, Calif. native who played nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.