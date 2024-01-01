The Baltimore Ravens followed up their one-sided win over the San Francisco 49ers with a dominant victory against the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, the Ravens clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

Meanwhile, the loss was a massive one for the ‘Fins. Miami now has to beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 in order to win the AFC East and thus host a postseason game. Following their own Week 17 win over the New England Patriots, the Bills will claim the division with a victory.

It’s pretty crazy to think about considering where the Bills were before winning five of their last six.

Here are the AFC standings after Week 17:

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Miami Dolphins (11-5)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11-5)

6. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

In the hunt:

8. Houston Texans (9-7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

The Jaguars need to defeat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 in order to win the AFC South. If the Titans defeat the Jaguars, the winner of the Texans-Colts contest then will claim the AFC South, per ESPN’s playoff machine.

The Kansas City Chiefs officially claimed the AFC West with their Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But even if the Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular-season finale, it will still be the Dolphins-Bills winner who earns the No. 2 seed.

The San Francisco 49ers claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Sunday.