How Eagles’ Stunning Loss Vs. Cardinals Impacted NFC Standings

The Philadelphia Eagles went from looking like one of the premier Super Bowl contenders to a team that might not even host a playoff game.

Philadelphia, which entered its Week 17 clash against the Arizona Cardinals as a home 11.5-point favorite, suffered its fourth loss in the last five games Sunday. Arizona scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a James Conner game-winning score with 32 ticks left in the 35-31 verdict.

The result had major implications in the NFC standings.

First, the San Francisco 49ers claimed the No. 1 overall seed with one game remaining. Regardless what happens in Week 18, the 49ers will have home-field advantage until Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — as long as they continue to advance, of course.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, the Eagles no longer control their own destiny in the NFC East. If the Dallas Cowboys go on the road and defeat the 4-12 Washington Commanders in Week 18, Mike McCarthy’s team will claim the division title. The Cowboys then would earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC and have the opportunity to host consecutive playoff games, should they advance. Dallas holds playoff tiebreakers over both the Eagles and Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals defeating the Eagles was not an outcome many expected. Ninety-five percent of the moneyline bets at DraftKings Sportsbook were on the Eagles, which represented 93% of moneyline handle.

Following the early window of Week 17 games, the NFC standings looked as follows:

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

3. Detroit Lions (11-5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

Story continues below advertisement

The Cowboys’ Week 17 victory over the Lions played a pivotal role, as well. If the controversial result went in Detroit’s favor, the Lions likely would have earned the No. 2 seed at the conclusion of the regular season, and thus the potential for two home playoff games.

Arizona’s win also helped the New England Patriots, specifically, as it relates to the 2024 NFL Draft.