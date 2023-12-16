Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes were extremely critical of officials in their loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

And for their outspokenness, they both were hit with hefty fines by the NFL on Saturday.

Reid and Mahomes both were upset with a game-altering offsides call on Kadarius Toney, which negated an insane lateral touchdown. Reid called the officials flagging Toney on the play “embarrassing,” leading to him receiving a whopping $100,000 fine for “violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials,” according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport.

Mahomes threw an on-field tirade after the penalty and the NFL made sure to take a substantial chunk out of his wallet, too. Mahones was fined $50,000 for “unsportsmanlike” conduct for abusive, threatening or insulting language to officials,” along with his critically public comments, per Rapaport.

Mahomes later apologized for his antics and the significant fine might make him think twice about repeating the behavior in the future.

Mahomes and Reid will look to turn the page and get the Chiefs, who have lost four out of their last six games, back on track against the 3-10 New England Patriots on Sunday. Kick off from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.