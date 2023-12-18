Tom Brady has doubled and tripled down on his take regarding bad football in the National Football League.

Brady’s sentiments on social media Monday came in response to the NFL’s suspension of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee. Kazee on Monday was suspended for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness.

While Brady did not defend Kazee’s play, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said other players, especially quarterbacks, should take ownership for their role.

“Nobody likes seeing players get hurt. But hard hits happen,” Brady posted on Instagram. “QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits. Coaches need to coach better, QBs need to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas.

“To put the blame on the defense player all the time is just flat out wrong. Need better QB play!! It’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!”

While appearing on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” last month, Brady said he’s seen “a lot of mediocrity.” He criticized the coaching, the rules and the players. Brady also lamented “bad football” when he was behind center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Kazee’s suspension-earning hit took place in Week 15 as the Steelers faced the Indianapolis Colts. Michael Pittman was on the receiving end of the scary hit, but the Colts wideout confirmed he was healthy after Saturday’s game.