Ben Johnson is widely viewed as one of the hottest NFL head coaching candidates given his current role as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Johnson apparently views himself in a high regard, as well.
CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Thursday some league owners have been told Johnson’s asking price is approximately $15 million per season.
Sportico reported last month four head coaches in the NFL make $15 million or more per season. Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ($25 million), Denver Broncos’ Sean Payton ($18 million), Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll ($15 million) and Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay ($15 million) make up that list, per Sportico.
The list also includes Kyle Shanahan ($14 million), Mike Tomlin ($12.5 million) and John Harbaugh ($12 million).
There already are a few openings with the Los Angeles Chargers viewed as the top option for head coaches. However, there are likely to be a few more added to the list after Black Monday in the NFL, perhaps even jobs like the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.
Featured image via Junfu Han/ USA TODAY NETWORK Images