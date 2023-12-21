Ben Johnson is widely viewed as one of the hottest NFL head coaching candidates given his current role as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Johnson apparently views himself in a high regard, as well.

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Thursday some league owners have been told Johnson’s asking price is approximately $15 million per season.

more nfl

Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick Wants To Do This Amid Job Speculation

by Zack Cox 2 Min Read

Scott Zolak Starting To ‘Assume’ Bill Belichick Will Land With This Team

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

Sportico reported last month four head coaches in the NFL make $15 million or more per season. Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ($25 million), Denver Broncos’ Sean Payton ($18 million), Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll ($15 million) and Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay ($15 million) make up that list, per Sportico.

Story continues below advertisement

The list also includes Kyle Shanahan ($14 million), Mike Tomlin ($12.5 million) and John Harbaugh ($12 million).

There already are a few openings with the Los Angeles Chargers viewed as the top option for head coaches. However, there are likely to be a few more added to the list after Black Monday in the NFL, perhaps even jobs like the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Teaser Pick for Saturday’s Bengals-Steelers Showdown in Pittsburgh

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Junfu Han/ USA TODAY NETWORK Images