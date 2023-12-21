Ben Johnson is widely viewed as one of the hottest NFL head coaching candidates given his current role as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Johnson apparently views himself in a high regard, as well.

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Thursday some league owners have been told Johnson’s asking price is approximately $15 million per season.

I'm told personnel around the league are discussing their awareness that some Owners have been told #Lions OC Ben Johnson's asking price is at least or around $15M/year for a head coach job, per source. pic.twitter.com/uhX3eqsNQR — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 21, 2023

Sportico reported last month four head coaches in the NFL make $15 million or more per season. Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ($25 million), Denver Broncos’ Sean Payton ($18 million), Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll ($15 million) and Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay ($15 million) make up that list, per Sportico.

The list also includes Kyle Shanahan ($14 million), Mike Tomlin ($12.5 million) and John Harbaugh ($12 million).

There already are a few openings with the Los Angeles Chargers viewed as the top option for head coaches. However, there are likely to be a few more added to the list after Black Monday in the NFL, perhaps even jobs like the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.