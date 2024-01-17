Bill Belichick apparently is keeping certain criteria in mind as he looks for his next NFL opportunity.

Belichick is on the job search after parting ways with the New England Patriots last Thursday. The 71-year-old already has one interview — that we know of — in the books, as he interviewed for the Falcons head coaching position Monday night.

There currently are some downsides to the situation in Atlanta, most notably the lack of a legitimate starting quarterback. But during a “SportsCenter” hit Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained why the Falcons piqued Belichick’s interest.

“I was told from the beginning that Belichick would likely target talented, yet underachieving teams. Atlanta probably falls in that category,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

Story continues below advertisement

A few other coach-needy teams match the description that Belichick reportedly prefers. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks, in particular, both would turn into a very legitimate 2024 playoff contender if they filled their vacancy with Belichick.

Not to mention, Belichick potentially could be interested in jobs that currently aren’t open. Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys and the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles might be inclined to make big changes after vastly disappointing ends to their respective seasons.