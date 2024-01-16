Stephen A. Smith believes the first team on Bill Belichick’s free agency tour isn’t one the legendary coach should actually consider.

The Falcons on Monday interviewed Belichick, who officially parted ways with the New England Patriots last Thursday. Atlanta reportedly has been interested in acquiring Belichick “for weeks” and people in the 71-year-old’s camp apparently believe it would be a good place for him to end up.

Smith disagrees, and for the “First Take” co-host, it all boils down to one factor.

“If you’re Bill Belichick, you shouldn’t even think about them because they don’t have a quarterback,” Smith said Tuesday on ESPN. “We’ve seen what Bill Belichick is offensively without a quarterback. So, you don’t want to go that route.”

Smith makes a fair point, but the Falcons aren’t in the worst spot as it relates to potentially improving their quarterback issue. Atlanta owns the eighth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft and has the assets — players and picks — to be a real player in the QB trade market. Justin Fields, for instance, could be an option if the Chicago Bears draft a signal-caller first overall.

So, while teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles would present better situations to Belichick, Atlanta probably isn’t as bad as Smith makes it out to be.