The Bruins had a sluggish start Saturday afternoon, but David Pastrnak always has been there for Boston, and that was the case again in its matchup against the Flyers.

Boston took down Philadelphia in a 6-2 rout at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers hoped it would be a celebratory mood when they inducted 2011 Stanley Cup champion Mark Recchi into the team Hall of Fame. They also honored the 1974 Stanley Cup team, but Pastrnak scored the matchup’s opening goal with a creative wrist shot.

“I think about the 12-minute mark,” head coach Jim Montgomery told NESN’s Andy Brickley about when he felt the B’s turned things around, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “I think Pasta’s goal really took us to life. I did not like our first seven.”

Montgomery gave out even minutes for his top two lines. There also was a moment where the Briuns brought out Danton Heinen, Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko on the power play, which went 0-for-3 on the afternoon. But the penalty kill was a perfect 3-0.

Pastrnak established his dominance in the first period working the boards and the back of the net. The B’s had multiple opportunities to pour in more goals against Philadelphia.

The Bruins forward finished Saturday’s game with two goals and an assist. The four-time All-Star historically has been great against the Flyers averaging .90 goals per game when he plays Philadelphia, the most out of any player in NHL history, according to NESN. That’s good for 26 goals in 29 games.

“I love to play here,” Pastrnak told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “This is where my dream started, got drafted here by the Bruins. Always fun for me to come back to this building.”

Pastrnak on Saturday became the ninth player in franchise history to record 60 career three-point games, per NHL public relations. His assist came on James van Riemsdyk’s second-period goal on the same day he was honored by the Flyers.

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Flyers matchup:

— Pastrnak scored 33 goals and notched 39 assists for 72 points heading into the All-Star break. It’s the second time he’s reached 70 points in 50 games or fewer, which tied him with Adam Oates and Bill Cowley for reaching that milestone, per NESN.

— The 27-year-old is on pace for 55 goals and is part of a tough contingent for the Hart Trophy. Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is the favorite is the favorite at FanDuel at -135. Pastrnak has 12-1 odds to win, and he has +950 odds to win the Rocket Richard.

— Boston went 6-0-3 in its last nine road games. It averaged 3.7 goals per game and allowed 2.3 goals per game. The Bruins had a plus-12 goal differential during that stretch.

— The Black and Gold went 11-2-3 after the Christmas break. That stretch included five games that were decided in overtime or by a shootout.

— The Bruins were without Jake DeBrusk, Matthew Poitras and Derek Forbort. Montgomery didn’t disclose the injuries for the trio, but they’ll get a week off to rest.

— Patrick Brown was recalled from Providence and got the start on the fourth line. He logged 12:13 of ice time and had a minus-2 against the Flyers. The forward won 33.3% of his faceoffs.

— At 31-9-9, the Bruins have the best record in the NHL heading into the All-Star break. Montgomery, Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman will head to Toronto for the NHL All-Star Game.

— The Bruins return to action on Feb. 6 when they take on the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.