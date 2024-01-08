FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will enter the offseason facing a ton of uncertainty, as Bill Belichick’s future in New England is up in the air following a 4-13 campaign.

It’s been said that One Patriot Place was operating normally entering a Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, however.

If you know Belichick, you wouldn’t find that very hard to believe, but the question still had to be asked Sunday evening. Did the Patriots operate normally entering one of the biggest weeks in franchise history?

“Yeah,” Patriots safety Kyle Dugger said, flashing a quick smile while holding court at his locker following the game.

There’s no way of knowing whether the whole team felt that way off his answer alone, however. That’s why NESN.com asked Jabrill Peppers the same question, and we pretty much got the same answer.

“For sure,” Peppers said.

That was easy.

It shouldn’t be all that surprising the Patriots didn’t let any outside noise effect their preperation, but this season hasn’t been very Patriot-like. There’s one feather in the cap of Belichick’s argument to remain in New England — if that’s what he wants.