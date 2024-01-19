Kirk Cousins’ future is uncertain, but his comments about Bill Belichick this week started a gigantic rumor mill.

The Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a torn Achilles tendon this season and will account for $28.5 million against the Vikings’ cap regardless if he stays or leaves, according to Over the Cap. Cousins built a strong rapport with Kevin O’Connell, but if Minnesota wants to move to a younger option, the 35-year-old would need to find a new home.

Cousins this week sat down with CBS Sports’ Isabel Gonzalez, who asked him his impression of Belichick.

“Great respect for him as a coach, like everyone else in pro football. If you go to that many Super Bowls, win that many Super Bowls, go to that many conference championship games, have the defensive production that he’s had for years and years, it says it all,” Cousins told Gonzalez. “We played them last (season) on Thanksgiving night, and once again, I noticed several times what he did coverage-wise. It was challenging, and it was different. You always know when you play him you’re kind of looking over your shoulder wondering if what you’re seeing is correct because you know he usually is going to break the mold and do something different. And that’s part of what’s made him a good coach.”

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots last week, and he’s reportedly set for a second interview with the Falcons. Desmond Ridder doesn’t seem like the answer at quarterback, and Belichick could favor a veteran option under center if he arrives in Atlanta. It’s an opportunity Cousins at least was open to.

“I’m not gonna turn down an opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame coach, but we’ll have to see where March leads,” Cousins told CBS Sports. “It’s just a lot of unknowns right now.”

The free-agent quarterback market doesn’t project to be an enticing one, so if Cousins did enter the open market, there would be considerable competition for his services.